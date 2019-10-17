|
KOERNER MARK L.
On Thursday, October 10, 2019, Mark L. Koerner, age 60, of Fombell, formerly of Bellevue. Son of the late Harry and Marion (Young) Keorner; beloved brother of Donna Jean Koerner Wolstoncroft, Harry A. "Sparky" Koerner , Jr. (and wife, Debbie Barcia) and Barney Roy Koerner; also survived by several nieces and nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins and by his dog of many years, "Buddy". Mark owned and operated Koerner Painting Company. Friends received Saturday, October 19th from 10 till 11 a.m. at the LAWRENCE T. MILLER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 460 Lincoln Ave., Bellevue where Funeral Service will be held following visitation at 11 a.m. Interment will follow in Rosedale Cemetery.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 17, 2019