KAY MARK LAWRENCE
Mark Kay, 56, of Cranberry Twp., PA passed away suddenly from a heart attack in Dusseldorf, Germany on Saturday, October 19, 2019. Mark was born on June 15, 1963, in Grand Rapids, MI to Norman and Marilyn (Malewitz) Kay. He received his BS in Chemical Engineering from the University of Michigan in 1984 and his MME from Northwestern University in 1988. On June 21, 1986, he married the love of his life, Susan Elizabeth Schaner. Together they raised three beautiful children, Kevin, Madeline and Ellen. Mark was known for his quick wit, his infectious smile, and his kind and compassionate spirit. He approached everything in life with great passion. He loved being a dad and his children were the light of his life. His immense faith was obvious to everyone who knew him. He was an integral member for many years in Pittsburgh North Emmaus and will be greatly missed by his Emmaus brothers. Those who were lucky enough to spend time with Mark will remember him for his humor, always practicing his dad jokes and "A material." Making people smile was Mark's mission. Mark was with NOVA Chemicals for 20 years in numerous positions. He will be greatly missed by his many friends at NOVA Chemicals. He loved sports, particularly any involving his beloved Michigan Wolverines. Go Blue! Mark was preceded in death by his father Norman, his mother Marilyn and brother Michael. He is survived by his wife Susan, his son Kevin (Shon) Kay, granddaughter Kitty, daughter Madeline (Randy) Morris and Ellen Kay. He is also survived by siblings Chris (Nancy) Kay, Norm (Marianne) Kay, Marie Gilewski, Therese Rouse, Katie (Tom) Mendez, Margaret Kay (Patrick Kersjes) Joe (Bridgette) Kay, Jeanne Cavanaugh (Susan Kaleita), John Kay and Pat (Sandy) Kay. He is also survived by his mother and father-in-law, Mary Ellen and Frank Schaner, and Scott (Pam) Schaner, and Cathy Majestic, and a hoard of cousins, nieces and nephews. Family and friends are welcome Sunday from 2-6 p.m. at DEVLIN FUNERAL HOME OF CRANBERRY, 2678 Rochester Road, Cranberry Twp., PA 16066. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday at 10 a.m. at St. Ferdinand's Catholic Church. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Sebastian Men's Emmaus North, where Mark was an active member, St. Sebastian Men's Emmaus North, 103 Ryan Drive, Pittsburgh, PA 15220, Attention: Howard Soles.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 1, 2019