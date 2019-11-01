Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Devlin Funeral Home of Cranberry - Cranberry Twp.
2678 Rochester Road
Cranberry Twp., PA 16066
724-772-8800
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Devlin Funeral Home of Cranberry - Cranberry Twp.
2678 Rochester Road
Cranberry Twp., PA 16066
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Ferdinand's Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for MARK KAY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARK LAWRENCE KAY


1963 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MARK LAWRENCE KAY Obituary
KAY MARK LAWRENCE

Mark Kay, 56, of Cranberry Twp., PA passed away suddenly from a heart attack in Dusseldorf, Germany on Saturday, October 19, 2019. Mark was born on June 15, 1963, in Grand Rapids, MI to Norman and Marilyn (Malewitz) Kay. He received his BS in Chemical Engineering from the University of Michigan in 1984 and his MME from Northwestern University in 1988. On June 21, 1986, he married the love of his life, Susan Elizabeth Schaner. Together they raised three beautiful children, Kevin, Madeline and Ellen. Mark was known for his quick wit, his infectious smile, and his kind and compassionate spirit. He approached everything in life with great passion. He loved being a dad and his children were the light of his life. His immense faith was obvious to everyone who knew him. He was an integral member for many years in Pittsburgh North Emmaus and will be greatly missed by his Emmaus brothers. Those who were lucky enough to spend time with Mark will remember him for his humor, always practicing his dad jokes and "A material." Making people smile was Mark's mission. Mark was with NOVA Chemicals for 20 years in numerous positions. He will be greatly missed by his many friends at NOVA Chemicals. He loved sports, particularly any involving his beloved Michigan Wolverines. Go Blue! Mark was preceded in death by his father Norman, his mother Marilyn and brother Michael. He is survived by his wife Susan, his son Kevin (Shon) Kay, granddaughter Kitty, daughter Madeline (Randy) Morris and Ellen Kay. He is also survived by siblings Chris (Nancy) Kay, Norm (Marianne) Kay, Marie Gilewski, Therese Rouse, Katie (Tom) Mendez, Margaret Kay (Patrick Kersjes) Joe (Bridgette) Kay, Jeanne Cavanaugh (Susan Kaleita), John Kay and Pat (Sandy) Kay. He is also survived by his mother and father-in-law, Mary Ellen and Frank Schaner, and Scott (Pam) Schaner, and Cathy Majestic, and a hoard of cousins, nieces and nephews. Family and friends are welcome Sunday from 2-6 p.m. at DEVLIN FUNERAL HOME OF CRANBERRY, 2678 Rochester Road, Cranberry Twp., PA 16066. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday at 10 a.m. at St. Ferdinand's Catholic Church. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Sebastian Men's Emmaus North, where Mark was an active member, St. Sebastian Men's Emmaus North, 103 Ryan Drive, Pittsburgh, PA 15220, Attention: Howard Soles.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MARK's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Devlin Funeral Home of Cranberry - Cranberry Twp.
Download Now