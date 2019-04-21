PANIZZI MARK R.

Age 62, of Kennedy Twp., passed peacefully on Thursday morning, April 18, 2019 with his family by his side. Beloved husband of Kathy (Midili) Panizzi; dear father of Tony (fianceé, Natalie Gordon) Panizzi and Angel (husband, C.J.) Heidenreich; also survived by his beloved canine companion, Tootsie. Son of Matilda and the late Edward "Cop" Panizzi; also survived by his brothers, Blaise and Dean Panizzi; and nieces, nephews, family members, and many friends. Family and friends are welcome for visitation on Monday and Tuesday, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the Kennedy Twp., location of the ANTHONY M. MUSMANNO FUNERAL HOME, INC., 941 McCoy Rd., Kennedy Twp., PA 15136. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Wednesday, 10 a.m. in St. Malachy Church. Interment Private. Please view the family's online guestbook at:

www.musmannofh.com