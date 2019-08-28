|
FAIGEN MARK REUBEN
Deeply loved husband of Anne (Gussin) Faigen; cherished father of Susan Lynne (deceased), Janet (Carl) and David (Gayle); grandfather of Sara (Phillip), Jacob and Russell Faigen and Arielle and Eric Schultz. A chemical engineer graduate of Penn State, he was a renowned research engineer, specializing in raw materials for the blast furnace. His expertise brought him travels around the world, mostly in Europe and Asia, where he consulted on the design and planning of steel mills. Mark was also a gifted musician who played the French Horn in the JCC orchestra, the Edgewood Symphony, the Wilkinsburg Symphony and, during the summer at the Kennerdell Music Festival. He was a Blue Band Member of Penn State's band and played in Temple Sinai's band. He loved the Pittsburgh Symphony, theater, including yearly visits with his wife to Stratford, Ontario's Shakespeare Festival. He treasured travels with his wife and family. Most of all he treasured his family, who saw him as a role model for the generations to follow. He and his wife, Anne were married for 67 years, a record he was especially proud of. Services at RALPH SCHUGAR CHAPEL, INC., 5509 Centre Ave., Shadyside on Thursday at 11 a.m. NO PRIOR VISITATION. Interment Temple Sinai Memorial Park. Contributions may be made to Temple Sinai, Rabbi's Discretionary Fund, Edgewood Symphony Orchestra or Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra. www.schugar.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 28, 2019