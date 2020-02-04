|
|
ZABIELSKI MARK ROBERT
Age 43, on Friday, January 31, 2020, of Pleasant Hills. Beloved father of Madelynn and Patrick; loving son of Richard (Ruth) Zabielski and Diane (Marty) Konopka; cherished brother of Sarah (Jonathan) Dugan, David (Danielle Hoffman) Zabielski, Ellen (Jordan Stull) Zabielski and the late Niccole Zabielski; grandson of Beverly (the late William) Chomas and the late Robert and Alice Zabielski. Also survived by aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. Friends will be received at the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood 15227 on Wednesday, February 5, 2020, from 4-8 p.m. where funeral services will be held in the Chapel on Thursday at noon. Interment will be private. Please send condolences to www.johnfslater.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 4, 2020