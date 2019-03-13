|
SILLA MARK
Age 57, on Sunday, March 10, 2019. Father of Starr Spino and Nickole Moore; also several grandchildren; uncle of ReJeana, Jack W. and Michael Silla; great-uncle of Sienna Silla; stepson of Elizabeth Silla; also many cousins; son of the late Eustachio Silla and Josephine Musolino; brother of the late Jack C. Silla. Friends received Wednesday, 6-8 p.m., and Thursday, 2-7 p.m., at which time a Blessing Service will take place at the WINTER FUNERAL HOME PC., 4730 Friendship Ave., Pgh., PA 15224.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 13, 2019