Age 62, of Whitehall. With great sadness, the family announces his sudden death on Sunday, May 5, 2019. Beloved husband of Lisa; loving father of Kristin (Joe), Steve, and Jamie; brother of Patti Kay Helsel and Cindy (Richard) Palombo; Pap to Jacob, Kyla, Kailee and Allee. Preceded in death by his mother, Beverly Petrone; father, Theodore Blohm; and brother, Ted Blohm. Mark was a race car enthusiast, avid golfer, member of South Hills Country Club, owner of Bobby's Lounge and Pool City account executive. Friends will be received at the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood 15227 on Wednesday and Thursday, May 8 and 9, 2019, from 2-8 p.m. Funeral services will be held on Friday, May 10, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. in Zion Lutheran Church. EVERYONE PLEASE MEET AT CHURCH. In lieu of flowers, Mark's family asks that a donation be made in his memory to Special Olympics, Allegheny County, 404 First Street, Heidelberg, PA 15106 or the , 4 Gateway Center, 444 Liberty Avenue, Suite 1300, Pittsburgh, PA 15222. Please send condolences to www.johnfslater.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 8, 2019
