MARK SCHMIEDER
Age 55, of Garfield, on Thursday, February 21, 2019. Beloved son of the late Theodore and Mary (Laffey) Schmieder; loving brother of Lynda (the late Marc) Christopher, Marilou (Joe) Berrick, Karen (Wendy James) Schmieder and the late Diane Schmieder; uncle of T.J. Berrick. Mark was loved by countless friends. Family and friends are welcomed at the WALTER J. ZALEWSKI FUNERAL HOME, 216 44th Street, Lawrenceville, on Sunday, February 24, 2019 from 1-8 p.m. Funeral Service and Interment private.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 24, 2019
