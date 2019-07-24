Home

Schepner-McDermott Funeral Home
165 Noble Ave
Crafton, PA 15205
412-921-3661
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Schepner-McDermott Funeral Home
165 Noble Ave
Crafton, PA 15205
View Map
MARK W. FORSTER Obituary
FORSTER MARK W.

Age 55, peacefully in his Crafton home, surrounded by family on Monday, July 22, 2019. Beloved husband of Monika Forster; father of Mila Rind; dear son of Evelyn and the late Conrad Forster; brother of Charles Forster. Mark was the bakery manager at the Crafton Giant Eagle for over 30 years. A Celebration of Life will be held 4-7 p.m. Thursday at the SCHEPNER-McDERMOTT FUNERAL HOME, 165 Noble Ave., Crafton.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 24, 2019
