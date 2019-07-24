|
|
FORSTER MARK W.
Age 55, peacefully in his Crafton home, surrounded by family on Monday, July 22, 2019. Beloved husband of Monika Forster; father of Mila Rind; dear son of Evelyn and the late Conrad Forster; brother of Charles Forster. Mark was the bakery manager at the Crafton Giant Eagle for over 30 years. A Celebration of Life will be held 4-7 p.m. Thursday at the SCHEPNER-McDERMOTT FUNERAL HOME, 165 Noble Ave., Crafton. www.schepnermcdermott.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 24, 2019