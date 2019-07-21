Home

WOLOSIK MARK "GATOR"

Unexpectedly, on Sunday, July 14, 2019, age 65, of Shaler Twp. Beloved husband of 32 years to Cheryl A. (Hite) Wolosik; stepfather of Justin Eswein; Pappy of Jace Eswein; brother of Constance Biondo and Lydia Dragun; uncle of Nick (Alessa) Biondo, Damian and Bridget Dragun. No visitation. Services to be held at a later date. Mark began his 48 year career with Allegheny County while still in high school. In 1991, he became the Director of Elections and later Division Manager serving in that capacitate for a total of 27 years. He enjoyed watching his grandson play baseball and football. Mark was a musician, playing several instruments including the piano, guitar and ukulele. He also enjoyed drinking wine on his deck. Help keep Mark's memory alive when you cast your vote. Arrangements by HAHN FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, INC.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 21, 2019
