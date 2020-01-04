Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
1:00 PM
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
3:30 PM
MARKOS J. XENAKIS Jr.

Age 43, of Pittsburgh, suddenly passed away on Wednesday, January 1, 2020. Beloved son of Markos (Cindi) Xenakis and JoAnne Micale; loving brother of Alaina (Max) Stockhausen; treasured uncle of Cole and Lane Stockhausen; cherished grandson of Milly Micale and the late Joe Micale, and the late Molly and James Xenakis; adored nephew of Mike (Ronnie) Xenakis, Tina (Simon) Koutoufaris, and Ronnie (Dean) Stambolis; caring great-nephew of Jerry (Ken) Smith. Also survived by many loving cousins and extended family. Markos was a graduate of The Kiski Prep School and Robert Morris University. He was a longtime employee as an Auditor for the State Treasurer. Markos was loved by many. He was always able to light up any room and always so full of energy. Markos will be remembered for his love of life and most of all, love of family. Funeral arrangements by BEINHAUERS. Friends and Family are welcome at 2630 W. Liberty Ave., Dormont 412-531-4000 on Saturday, 1-5 p.m., where a Trisagion will be held Saturday at 3:30 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to Holy Cross Greek Orthodox Church, 123 Gilkeson Rd., Pittsburgh, PA 15228. Please add or view tributes at www.beinhauer.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 4, 2020
