MARLA MARIE CHICHWAK


1974 - 2020
MARLA MARIE CHICHWAK Obituary
CHICHWAK MARLA MARIE

Age 45, of Bethel Park, passed away suddenly on Friday, January 17, 2020. Born on November 14, 1974, she was the beloved daughter of Kenneth and Linda Yonek. She was the loving wife of Michael J. Chichwak, Jr. for 17 years; adored mother of Caitlin and Evan Chichwak; dear sister of Lori (Peter) Stofko; companion of her two cats, Sky and Leo; also survived by in-laws, aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. Family and friends are welcome January 22, 2020, from 2 p.m. until the time of service at 7 p.m. at PITTSBURGH CREMATION & FUNERAL CARE, 3287 Washington Rd., McMurray, PA 15317, 724-260-5546. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Marla's name to American Foundation for Suicide Prevention at afsp.org. Please view and sign the family's online guestbook at pittsburghcremation.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 20, 2020
