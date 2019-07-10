Home

Waid-Coleman Funeral Home Inc
12422 Conneaut Lake Rd
Conneaut Lake, PA 16316
(814) 382-3646
Calling hours
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Waid-Coleman Funeral Home Inc
12422 Conneaut Lake Rd
Conneaut Lake, PA 16316
Calling hours
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Waid-Coleman Funeral Home Inc
12422 Conneaut Lake Rd
Conneaut Lake, PA 16316
Prayer Service
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
3:45 PM
Waid-Coleman Funeral Home Inc
12422 Conneaut Lake Rd
Conneaut Lake, PA 16316
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady Queen of the Americas Church
155 S. Ninth Street
Conneaut Lake, PA
MARLANE MARIE TRAUTMANN


1939 - 2019
MARLANE MARIE TRAUTMANN Obituary
TRAUTMANN MARLANE MARIE

Age 80, Espyville, PA passed away peacefully Sunday, July 7 surrounded by her family. She was preceded in death by her parents, Edward and Marie Heisel McCreary, and her brother, Timothy McCreary. Survived by her husband of 50 years, Robert; daughter, Kristy (Bobbi Watt Geer) of Murrysville; sons, Mark and Mike (Jamie Walters) of Pittsburgh and six grandchildren, Sam Geer, Katie Trautmann, Nikolas Trautmann, Talia Walters, Nina Walters and Ameer Cooper; also survived by a sister, Patricia McCreary of Westerville, OH and a brother, Edward McCreary (Carol) of Pittsburgh and numerous nieces and nephews. Marlane is a Pittsburgh native. She completed nurses training with the Sisters of Mercy and worked in the Operating Room at Suburban General, Mercy and St. John's Hospitals. She was known for her down-to-earth humor, wit and generous spirit. She was devoted to her family and particularly to Sidney Crosby, a standard poodle trained as a therapy dog. Calling hours Thursday, July 11th from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the WAID-COLEMAN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 12422 Conneaut Lake Rd., Conneaut Lake with Scripture Prayer Service at 3:45 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial Friday, July 12th at 11 a.m. at Our Lady Queen of the Americas Church, 155 S. Ninth Street, Conneaut Lake. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be made to . www.waidcolemanfh.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 10, 2019
