BANNON MARLENE A. (McCLELLAND)

Age 88, of Beechview, passed away Thursday, July 18, 2019, surrounded by family at her vacation home in Virginia. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 60 years, Charles A. Bannon. She was a loving mother to Kathy (Paul) Miller, Kevin (Kate) Bannon, Karen Lukasik, Karla (Sonny) Clair and Krissy (Andy) Marzzarella; grandmother of Janine, Andrea, Jennifer, Kayla, Tara, Lauren, Rachel, Steven, Ashley, Erin and the late Bryan; great-grandmother of Rylan, Abraxas, Carley, and Sophia; sister of the late Bill McClelland; and aunt to two nieces and seven nephews. Mrs. Bannon was a retired registered nurse working in many settings including Maternity, Surgical, and The Spinal Cord Injury Unit. Marlene was an active member of St. Pamphilus Church, loved spending time with her husband and family, gardening, girl scouts, volunteering at church, and working at the Phillies Spring Training games. Visitation will be held Thursday, July 25, 7-9 p.m. and Friday, July 26, 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. at the JEFFERSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 301 Curry Hollow Road, Pleasant Hills, 15236. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, July 27, 9:30 AM, in St. Pamphilus Church, Beechview. Everyone please meet at church. Entombment to follow at Mt. Lebanon Cemetery. Donations in her memory may be made to a hospice or . Condolences can be left at www.jeffersonmemorial.biz