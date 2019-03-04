DANDAR MARLENE A. (FETTERS)

Age 83, of Bethel Park, died peacefully on Saturday, March 2, 2019. Beloved wife for 42 years of the late Andrew "Joe" Dandar; dear sister of the late Mary Lou Barsotti (the late George); devoted aunt of Darlene B. Hall and Cheryl Fanning (John); great-aunt of Gregory Hall (Megan) and Steven Hall (Junichi); stepmother of Terry Jancisin (David) and the late Mark A. Dandar; grandmother "Ennie" of Derek and Kelsey Jancisin. Marlene worked for National Biscuit Company for 45 years where she made many lifetime friends. She greatly enjoyed family get togethers, vacations at the beach and visiting local casinos. Family and Friends will be received at LAUGHLIN CREMATION AND FUNERAL TRIBUTES, 222 Washington Road, Mt. Lebanon, on Thursday, March 7, 2019 from 10:00 a.m., until time of service at 12:00 noon. Entombment in Queen of Heaven Cemetery will be private. IN LIEU OF FLOWERS, please consider a contribution to Family Hospice, 50 Moffett Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15243 or to Vincentian Marian Manor, 2695 Winchester Drive, Pittsburgh, PA 15220.

