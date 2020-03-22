FITZPATRICK MARLENE A.

Marlene A. Fitzpatrick, age 86, of Mars, formerly of McKees Rocks, passed away on Sunday, March 15, 2020 with her family by her side. Preceded in death by her husband of over 60 years, Michael (Lefty) Fitzpatrick; loving mother of Jackie (Mike) Roussey, Michael (Patti) Fitzpatrick, Jill Fitzpatrick and Terri (Jim) Sacco; grandmother of Michael Roussey; and sister of Anthony (Vilma) Rackie; devoted daughter of Anthony and Anna Rackie. Marlene was a retired bank teller for Lincoln Savings in McKees Rocks. Upon retirement, her and Mike moved to Leesburg, Florida where they shared well over 20 years of sunny Florida memories with their children. In recent years, Marlene enjoyed spending her time completing 300 piece jigsaw puzzles with her kids and grandson. She donated well over 400 puzzles to the local nursing homes. Marlene will be truly missed by her family. A private visitation will be held as well as a Christian Burial. Memorial contributions can be made to St. Kilian Church, 7076 Franklin Rd., Cranberry Twp., PA 16066 for mass intentions. Arrangements are under the direction of the MCDONALD-AEBERLI FUNERAL HOME, INC., 238 Crowe Ave. Mars, PA and condolences are available at www.mcdonald-aeberli.com.