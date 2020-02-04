|
MIKAN MARLENE ACRE
Age 79, of Shaler Twp., on Feb. 2, 2020. Wife of the late Edward J. Mikan. Mother of Susan Egan (Patrick) and Lori Mikan. Grandmother of Nicole and Brandon. Daughter of the late John and Helen Acre. Sister of the late Holly Acre. Visitation Wed. 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at NEELY FUNERAL HOME, 2208 Mt. Royal Blvd., Glenshaw. Funeral Service Thurs. 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Memorials suggested to The at . Please visit us at neelyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 4, 2020