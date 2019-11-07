|
|
ANDRASCIK MARLENE
Age 70, of Crafton, formerly of Robinson Twp. On Sunday, November 3, 2019. Beloved daughter of the late Michael and Mary Herczak; loving mother of David (Barb) Andrascik, and Heather Andrascik; grandmother of Kelli (Nicholas) Barnett, Kristi Andrascik, Derek Andrascik and Tyler Merlina; sister of Irene Burik, George Herczak, and the late John Herczak, Peter Herczak, Ann Olejar, Margaret Shanta, Andrew Herczak, Ronald Herczak and Richard Herczak. Friends received Friday 3-6 p.m. at the VALERIAN F, SZAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 238 Helen St., McKees Rocks. Funeral Saturday 9:30 a.m. followed by a Liturgy of Christian Burial in Holy Ghost Byzantine Catholic Church at 10:00 a.m.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 7, 2019