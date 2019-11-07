Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
Valerian F. Szal Funeral Home
238 Helen St
McKees Rocks, PA 15136
412-331-9713
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Funeral
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
9:30 AM
Holy Ghost Byzantine Catholic Church
Liturgy
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Ghost Byzantine Catholic Church
Resources
MARLENE ANDRASCIK Obituary
ANDRASCIK MARLENE

Age 70, of Crafton, formerly of Robinson Twp. On Sunday, November 3, 2019. Beloved daughter of the late Michael and Mary Herczak; loving mother of David (Barb) Andrascik, and Heather Andrascik; grandmother of Kelli (Nicholas) Barnett, Kristi Andrascik, Derek Andrascik and Tyler Merlina; sister of Irene Burik, George Herczak, and the late John Herczak, Peter Herczak, Ann Olejar, Margaret Shanta, Andrew Herczak, Ronald Herczak and Richard Herczak. Friends received Friday 3-6 p.m. at the VALERIAN F, SZAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 238 Helen St., McKees Rocks. Funeral Saturday 9:30 a.m. followed by a Liturgy of Christian Burial in Holy Ghost Byzantine Catholic Church at 10:00 a.m.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 7, 2019
