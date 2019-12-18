|
CHAMBERS-AUNG MARLENE B.
On Thursday, December 12, 2019 Marlene B. Chambers-Aung, 74, of Swissvale, PA. Wife of Sawpeter H. Aung; mother of Vincent Payne Bey, Vail Payne Bey, Veronica Torran, Vernice Williams and Maria Atkinson; sister of Valre' Wilson, Elizabeth Chambers, Gale Dreher, Laverne Stotts, Ella Scales and Lisa Chambers; also survived by nine grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; a host of other family members and friends. Visitation Thursday 4 to 8 p.m. on December 19, 2019 at Union Baptist Church, 2117 Collingwood Ave., Swissvale, PA, where the funeral service will be held Friday 11:00 a.m. Interment Homewood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers send donations to Union Baptist Church, 2117 ColingwoodAve., Swissvale, PA 15218 (www.unionbaptistpgh.org) Services of comfort entrusted to WATTS MEMORIAL CHAPEL, INC., 808 Talbot Ave., Braddock, PA 15104 (412) 271-3880.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 18, 2019