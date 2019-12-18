Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Watts Memorial Chapel
808 Talbot Ave
Braddock, PA 15104
412-271-3880
Resources
More Obituaries for MARLENE CHAMBERS-AUNG
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARLENE B. CHAMBERS-AUNG

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MARLENE B. CHAMBERS-AUNG Obituary
CHAMBERS-AUNG MARLENE B.

On Thursday, December 12, 2019 Marlene B. Chambers-Aung, 74, of Swissvale, PA. Wife of Sawpeter H. Aung; mother of Vincent Payne Bey, Vail Payne Bey, Veronica Torran, Vernice Williams and Maria Atkinson; sister of Valre' Wilson, Elizabeth Chambers, Gale Dreher, Laverne Stotts, Ella Scales and Lisa Chambers; also survived by nine grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; a host of other family members and friends. Visitation Thursday 4 to 8 p.m. on December 19, 2019 at Union Baptist Church, 2117 Collingwood Ave., Swissvale, PA, where the funeral service will be held Friday 11:00 a.m. Interment Homewood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers send donations to Union Baptist Church, 2117 ColingwoodAve., Swissvale, PA 15218 (www.unionbaptistpgh.org) Services of comfort entrusted to WATTS MEMORIAL CHAPEL, INC., 808 Talbot Ave., Braddock, PA 15104 (412) 271-3880.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MARLENE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now