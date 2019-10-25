Home

POWERED BY

Services
John F. Slater Funeral Home
4201 Brownsville Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15227
412-881-4100
Resources
More Obituaries for MARLENE BRODY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARLENE C. (STEINER) BRODY

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MARLENE C. (STEINER) BRODY Obituary
BRODY MARLENE C. (STEINER)

Age 85, on Wednesday, October 23, 2019, of Baldwin Boro. Beloved wife of Michael Brody; mother of Mark (Ramona) Brody and Mary Ann (James) Harper; grandmother of Laura Marlene Harper; daughter of the late Edwin and Barbara Steiner; sister of Mary Louise (the late Gabriel) Hartman and the late Theresa (Hubert) Franz and Lois (Albert) Mullen.  Also survived by many nieces and nephews.  Friends will be received at the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood 15227 on Friday, October 25, 2019 from 2-8 p.m.  Funeral prayer on Saturday morning at 9:45.  Mass of Christian Burial in Holy Apostles Parish, St. Wendelin Church at 10:30 a.m. If desired, family suggests contributions to - Greater Pennsylvania, Chapter 1100, Liberty Ave., Suite E-201, Pittsburgh, PA 15222.  Please send condolences to www.johnfslater.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MARLENE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now