BRODY MARLENE C. (STEINER)
Age 85, on Wednesday, October 23, 2019, of Baldwin Boro. Beloved wife of Michael Brody; mother of Mark (Ramona) Brody and Mary Ann (James) Harper; grandmother of Laura Marlene Harper; daughter of the late Edwin and Barbara Steiner; sister of Mary Louise (the late Gabriel) Hartman and the late Theresa (Hubert) Franz and Lois (Albert) Mullen. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Friends will be received at the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood 15227 on Friday, October 25, 2019 from 2-8 p.m. Funeral prayer on Saturday morning at 9:45. Mass of Christian Burial in Holy Apostles Parish, St. Wendelin Church at 10:30 a.m. If desired, family suggests contributions to - Greater Pennsylvania, Chapter 1100, Liberty Ave., Suite E-201, Pittsburgh, PA 15222. Please send condolences to www.johnfslater.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 25, 2019