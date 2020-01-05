Home

D`Alessandro Funeral Home
4522 Butler St.
Pittsburgh, PA 15201
412-682-6500
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020
12:00 PM
D`Alessandro Funeral Home
4522 Butler St.
Pittsburgh, PA 15201
Service
Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020
2:00 PM
D`Alessandro Funeral Home
4522 Butler St.
Pittsburgh, PA 15201
Burial
Following Services
Beth Abraham Cemetery
MARLENE DEE (HAFFNER) SMITH

MARLENE DEE (HAFFNER) SMITH Obituary
SMITH MARLENE DEE (HAFFNER)

Age 81, of Pittsburgh, on January 2, 2020. Beloved wife of Herman Smith; loving mother of David Lee (Connie) Haffner, Jodi A. Stawson, Judy B. Levy and the late Allan Haffner; step mother of Esther (Richard) Cohen, Bonnie Sue (Steve) Koski and the late Jay (Surviving, Jill) Smith; 13 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; sister of Shirley Stein, Ralph Lewis and the late Larry Lewis. Visitation will be held on Sunday, Jan. 5th from 12 until the time of a service at 2 p.m. at the D'ALESSANDRO FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY LTD., 4522 Butler St. Pgh., PA 15201 (Lawrenceville). Burial will follow in Beth Abraham Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the


www.dalessandroltd.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 5, 2020
