SMITH MARLENE DEE (HAFFNER)
Age 81, of Pittsburgh, on January 2, 2020. Beloved wife of Herman Smith; loving mother of David Lee (Connie) Haffner, Jodi A. Stawson, Judy B. Levy and the late Allan Haffner; step mother of Esther (Richard) Cohen, Bonnie Sue (Steve) Koski and the late Jay (Surviving, Jill) Smith; 13 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; sister of Shirley Stein, Ralph Lewis and the late Larry Lewis. Visitation will be held on Sunday, Jan. 5th from 12 until the time of a service at 2 p.m. at the D'ALESSANDRO FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY LTD., 4522 Butler St. Pgh., PA 15201 (Lawrenceville). Burial will follow in Beth Abraham Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the .
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 5, 2020