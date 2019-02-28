Home

Hershberger-Stover Inc
MARLENE (MACCARONE) DiCECCO

MARLENE (MACCARONE) DiCECCO Obituary
DiCECCO MARLENE (MACCARONE)

In Westlake, OH, with family by her side, on Friday, February 22, 2019, Marlene, age 80, formerly of Cincinnati and Pittsburgh. Beloved wife of the late Alex DiCecco; loving mother of Michael (Amy), Tony (Shannon), Sue Ann and the late Alex (surviving wife, Mary) DiCecco; also 13 grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren; dear sister of Sam (Joyce) Maccarone. Viewing and the Blessing Service were private. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Hospice of the Western Reserve, Care of the Ames Family Hospice, 17876 St. Clair Ave., Cleveland, OH 44110. Arrangements entrusted to the HERSHBERGER-STOVER INC. FUNERAL HOME, Crafton.


hershberger-stoverfh.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 28, 2019
