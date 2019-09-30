|
|
CONNER MARLENE E.
On Saturday, September 28, 2019, age 70, of Churchill. Beloved wife of 47 years of John M. Connor; loving mother of Rebecca Connor of Dallas, TX; sister of Darlene Dick of Phoenix, AZ, and Charlene Izzo of Los Angeles. Marlene courageously battled cancer for more than 21 years and her family wishes to thank Forbes Cancer Center for the wonderful care that she received. Marlene loved the Pittsburgh Penguins second only to her family. Friends received at WOLFE MEMORIAL, LLC., Forest Hills Chapel, 3604 Greensburg Pike, Pittsburgh PA 15221, on Tuesday at 5:00 p.m. until the time of the memorial Blessing Service at 6:00 p.m.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 30, 2019