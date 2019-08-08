Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gene H Corl Funeral Chapel
4335 Northern Pike
Monroeville, PA 15146
412-372-2100
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Gene H Corl Funeral Chapel
4335 Northern Pike
Monroeville, PA 15146
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Gene H Corl Funeral Chapel
4335 Northern Pike
Monroeville, PA 15146
View Map
Service
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
Gene H Corl Funeral Chapel
4335 Northern Pike
Monroeville, PA 15146
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for MARLENE DECKER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARLENE G. DECKER

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MARLENE G. DECKER Obituary
DECKER MARLENE G.

Age 86, of Monroeville, passed away on Wednesday, August 7, 2019. Loving mother of Karen (Robert) Pontier and Steven Decker; grandmother of Rachel, Steven, Krissy, Paul, Samantha, Hope and Katie; sister of Doris Reetz (the late David), and the late Douglas Stroschein and the late Sylvia Stroschein; also survived by two nephews. Friends will be received from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Friday at the GENE H. CORL INC. FUNERAL CHAPEL AND CREMATION SERVICES OF MONROEVILLE, 4335 Northern Pike (412-372-2100), and where a service will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, August 10th. Interment following in Churchill Cemetery. www.corlfuneralchapel.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette from Aug. 8 to Aug. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MARLENE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now