|
|
DECKER MARLENE G.
Age 86, of Monroeville, passed away on Wednesday, August 7, 2019. Loving mother of Karen (Robert) Pontier and Steven Decker; grandmother of Rachel, Steven, Krissy, Paul, Samantha, Hope and Katie; sister of Doris Reetz (the late David), and the late Douglas Stroschein and the late Sylvia Stroschein; also survived by two nephews. Friends will be received from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Friday at the GENE H. CORL INC. FUNERAL CHAPEL AND CREMATION SERVICES OF MONROEVILLE, 4335 Northern Pike (412-372-2100), and where a service will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, August 10th. Interment following in Churchill Cemetery. www.corlfuneralchapel.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette from Aug. 8 to Aug. 9, 2019