HALUSZCZAK MARLENE (KAPELUCK)
Age 87, lifelong resident of Carnegie, Pennsylvania, passed away on Sunday, July 28, 2019 listening to the Divine Liturgy of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church, which she cherished. She is survived by children, Paula (son in-law, John) Howe, Melissa and Stephen; grandsons, Ivan, Demetri and Nikolai; and an extended family of beloved nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews, and countless friends. Marlene was a devoted member of SS Peter and Paul Ukrainian Orthodox Church in Carnegie, a dedicated mother, and a caregiver who always could bring comfort and a smile to whomever she visited. She was fiercely proud of her Ukrainian heritage, but was ever an American first who dearly loved her country and the ideals for which it stands. Those who knew her will remember her beautiful soprano voice, which she lent to the choir at SS Peter and Paul. She will also be honored for her decades-long service as the "Sunshine Committee" Chair of the local chapter of the Ukrainian Orthodox League (UOL) through which she touched innumerable lives with regular greeting cards that were a concrete and tangible sign of being remembered and cared for. Marlene was a consummate organizer and performed most of her work behind the scenes, ensuring that things ran smoothly at home and at the church hall, and wherever else she saw a need. Preceding her in passing were sisters, Mary (Peyton), Ann, Helen (Bogdon), Eva, Olga, and Jeanne (Haritan); and brothers, Frank, John, John, Steve, Michael, Jr.; and her brother who died shortly after birth before he could be named. Visitors will be received on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 from Noon to 8 p.m. at VLADIMIR S. CORBA FUNERAL HOME, 300 East Main Street, Carnegie with Parastas at 7:30 p.m. and funeral on Wednesday at 10 a.m. with everyone going directly to SS Peter and Paul Ukrainian Orthodox Church, Mansfield Boulevard in Carnegie. The family suggests donations in lieu of flowers to SS Peter and Paul.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 30, 2019