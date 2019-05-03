HANDRAHAN MARLENE

Peacefully and surrounded by family on Wednesday May 1, 2019, at age 71, of Wilkinsburg and lately of Squirrel Hill. Beloved wife of the late Jerry Handrahan; mother of Bridget Kelly (Sean), Jerome Michael Handrahan and Ryan Handrahan (Jessica); grandmother of Finley and Parker Handrahan; sister of Kathleen Sweeney and the late Francine Vogt; also survived by nieces and nephews. Marlene was a graduate of St. James School, Wilkinsburg and Ursuline Academy. Until her retirement in 2014, she was a devoted member of the St. Bede Parish School Staff, having served as School Secretary, Kindergarten Religion Teacher and CCD Instructor for many years. Friends will be received at JOHN A. FREYVOGEL SONS, INC., 4900 Centre Avenue at Devonshire Street on Saturday 5-7 p.m. and Sunday 3-6 p.m. Funeral Monday, Mass of Christian Burial St. Bede Church 10:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the CCD Program at St. Bede Parish, 509 S. Dallas Avenue, Pgh, PA 15208. (freyvogelfuneralhome.com)