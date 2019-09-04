Home

Thomas M Smith Funeral Home & Crematory
930 Center Avenue
Blawnox, PA 15238
(412) 828-5700
MARLENE J. McCURDY


1943 - 2019
Age 75, of Oakmont, PA died peacefully on August 30, 2019 in the company of family after a long, courageous battle with COPD. Marlene was born to Neal H. and Jean Yeager on November 22, 1943 in Pittsburgh, PA. She graduated from Oakmont High School in 1962. In 1963 she married George "Bunny" McCurdy, her high school sweetheart and the love of her life. Along with her husband, who was a longtime Oakmont volunteer firefighter, she was active in the social and support activities of the fire hall for many years.  She was a lifelong card player who, for much of her life, met with a group of friends for monthly card games and socializing.  Marlene was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan who never missed a game (although she regularly watched a recorded version games, as she was often too nervous to watch close games live).  She was an animal lover whose house was full of an assortment of dogs and cats over the course of her lifetime.  Marlene gave frequently and generously to a wide variety of charities. Marlene was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother.  She was involved extensively in the lives of her daughters, grandchildren, and son-in-laws, supporting them in a wide variety of activities and endeavors.  She was particularly proud of her grandchildren, Kelly and Andrew, and visited with them regularly despite her advancing illness. Marlene is survived by two daughters, Vickie Roidt (and son-in-law, Joe) of Mitchell, SD and Kim McCurdy (and son-in-law, Ron Drozdowski) of Oakmont; and two grandchildren, Kelly Roidt of Pacific Grove, CA and Andrew Roidt of Mitchell, SD; nephews, Clark, Craig, and Allen; niece, Lisa; and dear friends, Jack and Janet Brocato. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, George; sister, Maxine (Yeager) Bilbie; and brother-in-law, Arthur Bilbie. The family would like to extend heartfelt thanks to Ruth Ann and Heritage Hospice employees Robert and Leigh Ann. The family will hold a memorial service this November. Professional Services Trusted to THOMAS M. SMITH FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, LTD. (Blawnox) www.thomasmsmithfh.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 4, 2019
