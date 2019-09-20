|
MOURING MARLENE J.
Age 66, of Munhall, passed surround by loved ones on Tuesday, September 17, 2019. Preceded in death by her parents, Merle and Evelyn Nicholson; and grandparents, Emory and Olive Mowry. Survived by her beloved husband of 40 years, James Mouring, Jr. Loving mom of Elizabeth (Mark) Debiak and James Mouring III; Grammy of Lily Grace and Eve Lyn; sister of Garry (Diana) Nicholson; and sister-in-law of Peggy (Ron) Johns and JoAnn (Thomas) Keys. Marlene is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Orchard Hill Church - ELEOS - Light of Life, 2551 Brandt School Rd., Wexford, PA 15090 or to Buchanan Church of God. Friends will be received on Saturday 6-8 p.m. and Sunday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. in R V ANDERSON FUNERAL HOME, 315 East 10th Ave., Homestead 15120. Monday there will be a viewing from 10-11:30 a.m. in Buchanan Church of God, 836 Buchanan Rd., White, PA 15490 followed by Funeral Service in the Church at 12 Noon. Everyone will meet at Church. Interment Eutsey Cemetery.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 20, 2019