Age 82, of McKeesport, died Tuesday, May 7, 2019. She was born in McKeesport on April 11, 1937 and is the daughter of the late Max and Jeanette Berger Neiman. She was an office manager for many years at the office of Dr. James Auslander. She is survived by her loving husband, Dr. David Jacobs; sons, Jeffrey Joel (Marilyn) Jacobs of McKeesport and Benjamin Douglas (Jennifer) Jacobs of Tempe, Arizona; grandson, Max Isaac Jacobs; sister, Sheila (Dr. Paul) Spivak of Carnegie; sister-in-law, Lavon Jacobs of McKeesport; also nieces and nephews. A gathering will be held at STRIFFLERS OF WHITE OAK CREMATION AND MORTUARY SERVICES, 1100 Lincoln Way, White Oak, PA 15131 (412-678-6177) on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 from 2:00 until the time of services at 3:00 p.m. with Rabbi Moshe Russell and burial will take place in Agudath Achim Cemetery in Forest Hills.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 8, 2019
