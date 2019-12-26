|
MANNELLA MARLENE "BEBE"
Age 84, of Garfield, passed away peacefully at Vincentian Home in McCandless on Friday, December 20, 2019. Daughter of the late Clyde and Bertha Bougher and sister to Harry T. Bougher (Kaye). She was preceded in death by the love of her life, James F. Mannella and her son Robert D. Mannella. She is survived by her children, James J. Mannella, Edward G. Mannella (Mary), Gina M. Mannella (Eileen Simpson) and Carol Hope McCaig (Roy). She loved all of the "kids" in her life, especially her grandson Christopher Mannella and the grandchildren of her heart Jacob Herrle, Erin Kramer, TJ Herrle, Ryan McCaig, Evan McCaig and Lauren McCaig. During Jim and Marlene's 53 years together, they enjoyed life with family and friends. Whatever they had, they shared with whomever came into their home. You could not leave their house on Kincaid Street without having a bite to eat and a glass of beer or wine. Before being married, Marlene worked at West Penn Hospital and after her children were in school, she and her friend Janet ran the office for the Gaslight Club in Shadyside where their eyes were opened to a whole new world! Marlene loved the Lord and worshiped her entire life at St. Lawrence O'Toole, where she served the community by cooking and making her special punch for the Night at the Races, working with the Boy Scouts, the PTA and singing with Sweet Rejoicing. Friends received at McCABE BROS., INC. FUNERAL HOME, 5300 Penn Avenue, Bloomfield on Friday, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., where Funeral will commence on Saturday at 9 a.m., followed by Mass of Christian Burial in St. Maria Goretti Church, St. Joseph Mission, at 10 a.m. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations in Marlene's name to Padre Pio Foundation of America. Condolences may be left at www.mccabebrothers.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 26, 2019