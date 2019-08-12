Home

A. J. Bekavac Funeral Home
555 Fifth St
Clairton, PA 15025
(412) 233-5700
MARLENE SABOL


1937 - 2019
MARLENE SABOL Obituary
SABOL MARLENE

Age 82, and formerly of Elizabeth, passed away on Tuesday, August 6, 2019.  Born February 4, 1937 in Duquesne, she was the daughter of the late John and Mary (Gazik) Balombiny and wife of the late Michael F. Sabol, III.  She is survived by her children, Marybeth Sabol of Damascus, MD and Michael F. "Mickey" (Elaine) Sabol, IV of Port St. Lucie, FL, and her granddaughter, Nicole Marie Sabol of Jacksonville, FL. Services are private at the convenience of the family in Round Hill Cemetery, Elizabeth Twp. Arrangements by the A.J. BEKAVAC FUNERAL HOME, 555 5th. St., Clairton, PA 15025 (412-233-5700) www.bekavacfuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 12, 2019
