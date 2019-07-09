Home

Anthony M Musmanno Funeral Home - Stowe Township
700 7th St
Mc Kees Rocks, PA 15136
412-331-0900
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Service
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
7:30 PM
SAVENA MARLENE

Age 72, of McKees Rocks peacefully passed away on Sunday, July 7, 2019. Beloved mother of Cynthia Durr, Shawn Morin and the late P.J. Morin; grandmother Phillip (Chelsea), Matthew, Michael, Mitchell and Isaac; great-grandmother of Evelinn and Rhett; sister of Carol (John) Parish, Ottavio (Margaret) Paul and the late Francis Paul and Mary E. Loreski; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Family and friends are welcome on Wednesday, 2-4 and 6 until time of Blessing Service at 7:30 p.m. at the Stowe Twp., location of the ANTHONY M. MUSMANNO FUNERAL HOME, INC., 700 7th Street, Mckees Rocks, PA 15136. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be donated to a . Please view and sign the family's online guestbook at www.musmannofh.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 9, 2019
