Robinson Funeral Home
2025 Perrysville Ave.
Pittsburgh, PA 15214
412-231-1191
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:45 AM
Robinson Funeral Home
2025 Perrysville Ave.
Pittsburgh, PA 15214
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Robinson Funeral Home
2025 Perrysville Ave.
Pittsburgh, PA 15214
MARLENE "BLONDIE" SHEPPARD

MARLENE "BLONDIE" SHEPPARD Obituary
SHEPPARD MARLENE "BLONDIE"

Peacefully on September 24, 2019 age 84 of Bellevue, PA, formerly a longtime resident of the North Side. Beloved mother of Reggie, Denise and Dorea Sheppard; sister of Lucy Fryer; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Visitation with the family Thursday, 10:00 a.m. - 10:45 a.m. at the ROBINSON FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2025 Perrysville Avenue, Perry Hilltop where a Celebration of Life Service will be held promptly at 11:00 a.m. Interment, Union Dale Cemetery.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 2, 2019
