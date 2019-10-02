|
SHEPPARD MARLENE "BLONDIE"
Peacefully on September 24, 2019 age 84 of Bellevue, PA, formerly a longtime resident of the North Side. Beloved mother of Reggie, Denise and Dorea Sheppard; sister of Lucy Fryer; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Visitation with the family Thursday, 10:00 a.m. - 10:45 a.m. at the ROBINSON FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2025 Perrysville Avenue, Perry Hilltop where a Celebration of Life Service will be held promptly at 11:00 a.m. Interment, Union Dale Cemetery.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 2, 2019