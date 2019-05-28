|
|
MURPHY MARLENE TODD
Age 67, of Homestead, passed away suddenly at home on Wednesday, May 22, 2019. She leaves to cherish her memory her beloved husband, Don L. Murphy; children, Shawn (Sarah Diaz) Todd, Evan (Alannah) Murphy, and Erran Murphy; four grandchildren; siblings, Shadena Todd, Jeffrey Burgwin, Dwayne (Satara) Burgwin, Cheryl Todd, Linda Todd, and Louis Todd III; her Rainbow Kitchen family, and a host of other relatives and good friends too numerous to mention. Visitation is 4 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at the TUNIE FUNERAL HOME, 218 E. 11th Ave., Homestead. Memorial service at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, at Second Baptist Church, 108 W. 12th Ave., Homestead. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, a donation be made to the Rainbow Kitchen, Homestead, PA. tuniefuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 28, 2019