UNRATH MARLENE

Age 86, of Pleasant Hills, passed away at ManorCare Nursing Home on April 30, 2019. She was born January 16, 1933, to the late Michael and Mary Repko Visokey. Marlene is survived by her daughter, Lori Ann Bagley of Pleasant Hills; sons, Patrick "Sonny" (Jane Bowen) Unrath of Port Vue and Darrell (Laurie) Unrath of Forward Township; grandchildren, Dylan (Helen) Unrath, Michael (Ashley) Unrath, Ryan (Sarah) Cunning, Jesse and Willie; great-grandchildren, Ryan Jr. and Nathaniel; and many nieces and nephews. Marlene was preceded in death by her husband, William P. Unrath Sr. of 61 years; sons, Gregory, Douglas and William Jr. Unrath; and daughter-in-law, Marcia Unrath. She was a parishioner of St. Thomas A Becket church, and a nurse anesthetist. Family and friends will be received on Friday, May 3, 2019, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at S.M. FINNEY FUNERAL HOME, 432 N. 6TH St., Clairton, PA 15025. A service will be held 10:00 a.m., Saturday, May 4, 2019 at SM FINNEY FUNERAL HOME, followed by a committal service at Christ Our Redeemer Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to at 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or at 320 Bilmar Drive, Pittsburgh, PA 15205. Online condolences may be offered at www.finneyfuneralhome.com