BONK MARLIESE
Age 75, of Pgh., PA, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 15, 2019, after a long illness. Wife of the late Leroy Bonk; loving mother of William (Lisa) Bonk and the late Anthony Bonk, Sr.; devoted grandmother of Quincy, Samuel, and the late Anthony Bonk, Jr.; sister of Eugene (Gisela) Binder. A Memorial Service will be held Saturday at noon at First Reformed Presbyterian Church, 12900 Frankstown Rd., Penn Hills, PA. Arrangements by ROSE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 17, 2019