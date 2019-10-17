Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rose Funeral Home & Cremation Services
10940 Frankstown Rd.
Pittsburgh, PA 15235
412-241-5415
Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
12:00 PM
First Reformed Presbyterian Church
12900 Frankstown Rd.
Penn Hills, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for MARLIESE BONK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARLIESE BONK

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MARLIESE BONK Obituary
BONK MARLIESE

Age 75, of Pgh., PA, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 15, 2019, after a long illness. Wife of the late Leroy Bonk; loving mother of William (Lisa) Bonk and the late Anthony Bonk, Sr.; devoted grandmother of Quincy, Samuel, and the late Anthony Bonk, Jr.; sister of Eugene (Gisela) Binder. A Memorial Service will be held Saturday at noon at First Reformed Presbyterian Church, 12900 Frankstown Rd., Penn Hills, PA. Arrangements by ROSE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MARLIESE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now