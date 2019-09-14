|
PFISTER MARLYN LEE
Age 83, of Ross Township and Franklin Park, passed away peacefully on Friday, September 6, 2019. Beloved wife of William A. Pfister; devoted mother of the late David A. (Susan), Daniel A. (Diane), Craig W. (Nicky Garber), Brian D. (Michelle); adoring grandmother of Derek, Dana, Jennifer and Jared; great-grandmother of Annabelle and Will; sister of Eleanor Craig; also many nieces and nephews. Marlyn was a member of the Eastern Star, she was the Martha Star Point for her chapter. She was also a member of Odd Fellows, the Right Supporter to Noble Grand, and a past Noble Grand. Marlyn was an active member of the Little Hill United Methodist Church. Marlyn will be missed by the many beloved friends and family she has left behind. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, September 21, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Little Hill United Methodist Church, 2350 Magee Rd., Sewickley, PA 15143. Celebration of Life Luncheon at 1:00 p.m. at the Greater Pittsburgh Masonic Center, 3579 Masonic Way, Pittsburgh, PA 15237. In lieu of flowers, please donate to: The Vincention Home, 8250 Babcock Blvd., Pittsburgh, PA 15237. Please list Marlyn Pfister as honorary. Arrangements were entrusted to PITTSBURGH CREMATION & FUNERAL CARE, Robinson Township, PA. To share condolences or sign the family's online guestbook, please visit www.PittsburghCremation.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 14, 2019