DAVID MAROON ANTHONY
Age 83, of Brookline, on October 16, 2019. Loving husband of Marlene (Swartzwelder); beloved son of the late Maroon and Josephine (Biancaniello); cherished father of Linda, Marion, Carmella, Hope, Faith, Mary Jo and Maroon; dear brother of Carmella DeVito (Louis); treasured grandfather and great-grandfather, uncle, cousin and friend of many. No Visitation per his request. Mass Sat. at 9:30 a.m. in St. Pius X Church, St. Teresa of Kolkata Parish, 3040 Pioneer Ave., Pgh., PA 15226. Arrangements by BALL FUNERAL CHAPEL, INC.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 17, 2019