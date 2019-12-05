|
|
TURLIK MARQUERITTE H.
Marqueritte H. Turlik, age 97, of West Mifflin, on Friday, November 29, 2019. Beloved wife of her late husband of 71 years, to Stephen Andrew Turlik, Jr.; loving mother Stephen A. (Joanne) Turlik and Sandra (Joseph) Fiori; cherished "Mam" of Frank and Clayton Fiori and Christopher and Jeffrey Turlik; Great-Mam of Aaron, Benjamin and Midas Turlik, Julianna, Zachary, Katherine and Carly Fiori. Marqueritte worked 38 years, beginning as a clerk and through diligence to an administrator for the West Mifflin Area School District. She was blessed with a beautiful voice and the gift of song, and was also an avid bridge player. In her retirement years while residing in Florida she sang and danced with the group the Belles and Beaus. Visitation will be held on Saturday, December 7, 2019, from 10 a.m. until time of Blessing Service at Noon in the JEFFERSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 301 Curry Hollow Road, Pleasant Hills. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in "Mam's" honor to the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank, 1 N. Linden Street, Duquesne, PA 15110. Online condolences may be shared at www.jeffersonmemorial.biz.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 5, 2019