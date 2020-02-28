Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thomas-Little Funeral SVCS Inc
314 West Lincoln Ave
McDonald, PA 15057
(724) 693-2800
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 1, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Thomas-Little Funeral SVCS Inc
314 West Lincoln Ave
McDonald, PA 15057
View Map
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 1, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Thomas-Little Funeral SVCS Inc
314 West Lincoln Ave
McDonald, PA 15057
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Alphonsus Roman Catholic Church
219 W. Lincoln Avenue
McDonald, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for MARSHA MALESKY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARSHA A. MALESKY

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MARSHA A. MALESKY Obituary
MALESKY MARSHA A.

Age 62, of Bridgewater, died Monday, February 24, 2020, in her home. She was born February 1, 1958, in Washington, PA a daughter of the late Frank and Helen Nakoneczny Malesky. Marsha was employed with the Beaver County Children and Youth Services. She enjoyed going with the Beaver County Travel Group, going to the theater, baking and cooking. Surviving are her sister, Mary Jane Patnesky of Canonsburg and brother, Anthony "Ted" (Donna) Malesky of Oakdale; nephew, Philip Patnesky. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Frank Malesky. Friends will be received Sunday, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. in the THOMAS-LITTLE FUNERAL SERVICE, INC., 314 W. Lincoln Avenue, McDonald (724-926-2800).  A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday at 10 a.m. in St. Alphonsus R.C. Church, 219 W. Lincoln Avenue, McDonald. Interment will follow in Forest Lawn Gardens, McMurray. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the . Please sign the guestbook at:


thomas-littlefuneralservice.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MARSHA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -