D`Alessandro Funeral Home
4522 Butler St.
Pittsburgh, PA 15201
412-682-6500
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
D`Alessandro Funeral Home
4522 Butler St.
Pittsburgh, PA 15201
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 28, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
D`Alessandro Funeral Home
4522 Butler St.
Pittsburgh, PA 15201
Service
Sunday, Jul. 28, 2019
1:00 PM
D`Alessandro Funeral Home
4522 Butler St.
Pittsburgh, PA 15201
MARSHA A. POCHAPIN

MARSHA A. POCHAPIN Obituary
POCHAPIN MARSHA A.

Age 83, of Squirrel Hill, on Wed. July 24, 2019. Beloved wife of Martin A.; loving mother of Pam (Emil M.) Quatchak, Robi (Carol Darwish) Pochapin, Kevin (Deanna) Pochapin, and Allison Pochapin; devoted grandmother of Miriam, Pablo and Antonia; dear sister of Ellen (Joe) Kleinerman and Michael (Claire) Drapkin. Faithful friend of Michelle Rodriguez, Sean and Carol Hughes and family. Marsha was the rock of her family and loved her four children unconditionally. Visitation Saturday 4-7 p.m. and Sunday Noon until time of Service at 1 p.m. at the D'ALESSANDRO FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY LTD, Butler at 46th. Sts., Lawrenceville. Interment West View Cemetery of Rodef Shalom Congregation. Memorial contributions may be made to the Parkinsons Foundation of Western PA 575 Lincoln Ave., Bellevue, PA 15202 www.dalessandroltd.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 26, 2019
