MARSHA (KORNICK) AUSTIN

MARSHA (KORNICK) AUSTIN Obituary
AUSTIN MARSHA (KORNICK)

Suddenly, on Wednesday, December 4, 2019, Marsha (Kornick) Austin, age 65, of Pittsburgh, died after a recent back surgery. Preceded in death by her beloved husband, Wendell Austin; her parents, Michael and Ann Kornick; brothers-in-law, Steve and Charles Austin; and a nephew, Kyle Austin. She is survived by her sons, Matthew and Daniel (Georgette) Austin; grandchildren, Dimitri and Frances Austin; siblings, Maryanne Belo and Michael Kornick; sisters-in-law, Connie Austin and her daughter, Katie and Karen Austin and her son, Justin (Brooklyn) and grandson, August. Also survived by her beloved dogs, Minnie and Molly. Marsha was a nurse and worked with Dr. Joseph Maroon. Family and friends received Monday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the LAWRENCE T. MILLER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 460 Lincoln Avenue, Bellevue. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, December 10, 2019, at the Church of the Assumption, 45 N. Sprague Avenue, Bellevue.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 6, 2019
