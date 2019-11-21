|
BINGLER MARSHA (RICHARDS)
Mrs. Marsha (Richards) Bingler, 76, died peacefully on Friday, November 1, 2019 at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Wilmington on October 22, 1943 to Dr. Charles F. and Marguerite (Ringler) Richards. Summers, both childhood and adult, were spent in Ocean City, MD with family including her "Nana" Norma Ringler and local Bishopville relatives. She graduated from Alexis I. DuPont High School in 1961 and earned a Bachelor's Degree in Political Science from Chatham College in Pittsburgh, PA where she met her husband and one true love, John H. Bingler, Jr. They married in Wilmington on August 7, 1965 and after spending their early married years in the Washington, DC where she worked for Senator J. Caleb Boggs, settled back in Pittsburgh and raised their children. Marsha proudly called herself a "professional volunteer", active in her community, volunteering for many political campaigns, and serving as the President of the League of Women Voters in Pittsburgh. She was passionate about politics throughout her life and actively involved with NARAL and POWER. Above all else, Marsha was devoted to her family, caring for aging relatives and she adored her children and grandchildren proudly supporting them at concerts, sporting, and lifetime events. While she didn't especially enjoy cooking, she eagerly offered to lead the "clean-up crew". She was an avid fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers and Elvis. She had so many special live-long friends that she kept in close touch with, including Girl Scout Troop #72, college classmates, the Pittsburgh DGIs (Domestic Goddesses Inc.), her Danish "sister" Irene Holst Gerdes and her family, just to name just a few. In addition to her husband, Marsha was predeceased by her sister, Ann Phillips. She is survived by her daughter, Lynn Scott and "favorite son-in-law", John Scott of Portland; her son, Dr. Michael Bingler and his wife, Dr. Amber Hoffman of Orlando, FL; grandchildren, Allie, Nathan, John and his wife, Darlene, and Christin Scott of Portland, Katherine Hoffman and Ella and Lucy Bingler of Orlando; great-grandchildren, Stella and Kieran Scott; brother-in-law, Len Phillips of South Dartmouth, MA, and many special friends in Pittsburgh. There will be a celebration of Marsha's life in Pittsburgh next spring. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to these causes which were close to her heart. POWER – https://www.power-recovery.com/; NARAL – https://www.prochoiceamerica.org;
Planned Parenthood: https://www.plannedparenthood.org/.