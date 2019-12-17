|
|
LANG, JR. MARSHALL HAZLETT
Age 93, of Pleasant Hills, passed away on Sunday, December 15, 2019. Loving husband of 52 years to Lois Jane Lang who preceded him in death. Father of Gary M. (Linda Gibson) Lang, Esq. and Scott B. (Leslie) Lang, Esq. Grandfather of Shauna, Amanda (John), John, Christian, Bethany, Caitlyn (William), and Jayson. Great-grandfather of Cleo, Julia, Audrey, Jackson, Brody and Hazlett. Brother of Joan (Lawrence) Geist. Marshall was a proud Navy Veteran serving 1944 to 1946. Marshall worked many years as an Engineer for US Steel and was a world traveler. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 from 3 to 7 p.m. at the JEFFERSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 301 Curry Hollow Road, Pleasant Hills, 15236. A Blessing Service will be held in the Funeral Home's Chapel on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at 12 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Marshall's honor to Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 400 Old Clairton Road, Pleasant Hills, PA 15236 or to a charity of your choosing. Online condolences may be shared at www.jeffersonmemorial.biz.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 17, 2019