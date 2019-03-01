FIORE MARSHALL M.

Age 91, of Jefferson Hills passed away on February 27, 2019 at Grandview Estates. Born September 18, 1927 in Forward Township, he was the son of the late Ralph and Julia (Marco) Fiore. Marshall was the owner and operator of Fiore Development and E & M Development Companies. He was a member of St. Clare of Assisi Parish and an Army veteran serving as an MP during World War II. He was a charter member of 885 Fire Station, a Jefferson Borough councilman for 16 years, a member of the Clairton Sportsman Club for 50 years, an usher at St. Paulinus, St. Joseph, and St. Clare of Assisi for 30 years, and a member of the American Legion Post 75. Marshall was an avid hunter, a great cook, loved to make pies for his family and friends, was known for making Flitnies (fried bread dough), and a devoted husband and loving father. He was the husband of the late Ruth (Bindas) Fiore and survived by children, Maureen (Donald Lodge) Fiore of Elizabeth Township, Allen (Debra) Fiore of Whitehall, Glenn (Stephanie) Fiore of Jefferson Hills, Kevin Fiore of Greentree, and Jeff Fiore of Trabuco Canyon, CA; grandchildren, Tom (Eva), Dan, Julie, Elizabeth, and Melissa Fiore, Jennifer (Roger) Cauhantzi, and Kristen (Ashton) Clemence; great-grandchildren, Leo and Felix Fiore, Kara Cauhantzi, and Emmett Lodge; siblings, Nora Zora and Nello, and Allan Fiore; and nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents and wife, Marshall was preceded in death by his siblings Albert, Fred, Marino, William, and Elmer Fiore and Rose Thomas. Friends will be received in the A.J. BEKAVAC FUNERAL HOME, 555 Fifth St., Clairton, PA 15025, 412-233-5700 on Monday March 4, 2019 from 1p.m. to 4p.m. and 6p.m. to 8p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Tuesday March 5, 2019 at St. Clare of Assisi Parish at 10am. Burial will follow at St. Clare Cemetery, Clairton.

