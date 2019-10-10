Home

Samuel J. Jones Funeral Home
2644 Wylie Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15219
412-621-9644
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Warren United Methodist Church
Pgh, PA
MARTHA A. THOMAS

MARTHA A. THOMAS Obituary
THOMAS MARTHA A.

Age 57, of Pittsburgh passed away peacefully on October 5, 2019. Daughter of Beverly Tunstalle and the late Floyd Gant; wife of the late Scott Thomas; devoted companion of Henry Lane; mother of Scott R. Thomas-Tunstalle (Ayesha) and Julia Thomas; grandmother of Deandre, Amara, Taj, Deontay and Rickie; sister of Raymond, Geraldine, Feneé and the late Michelle; also survived by a host of other relatives and friends. Visitation Friday, October 11, 2019 from 4-8 p.m. SAMUEL J. JONES FUNERAL HOME, 2644 Wylie Ave., Pgh., PA 15219. Funeral Service on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at 11 a.m. Warren United Methodist Church, 2604 Centre Ave., Pgh., PA 15219. Interment  Allegheny Cemetery.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 10, 2019
