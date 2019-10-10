|
|
THOMAS MARTHA A.
Age 57, of Pittsburgh passed away peacefully on October 5, 2019. Daughter of Beverly Tunstalle and the late Floyd Gant; wife of the late Scott Thomas; devoted companion of Henry Lane; mother of Scott R. Thomas-Tunstalle (Ayesha) and Julia Thomas; grandmother of Deandre, Amara, Taj, Deontay and Rickie; sister of Raymond, Geraldine, Feneé and the late Michelle; also survived by a host of other relatives and friends. Visitation Friday, October 11, 2019 from 4-8 p.m. SAMUEL J. JONES FUNERAL HOME, 2644 Wylie Ave., Pgh., PA 15219. Funeral Service on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at 11 a.m. Warren United Methodist Church, 2604 Centre Ave., Pgh., PA 15219. Interment Allegheny Cemetery.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 10, 2019