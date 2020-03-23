CYNKAR MARTHA (HUNTER) ANDELMO

Of White Oak, formerly of North Braddock, age 88, passed away surrounded by her family, on Friday, March 20, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Theodore Cynkar and the late Lou Andelmo. Loving mother of Louis (Debbie) Andelmo of Findlay Twp. and stepmother of Ronda (Stuart) Sivak of State College. Daughter of the late Robert and Martha Hunter. Cherished grandmother of Adrienne (Michael) Burda, Brian (Shannon) Andelmo, Christien Andelmo, Emily Sivak and Nicholas Sivak. Also survived by seven adored great-grandchildren. Sister of Jean (late John) DeMatty of North Versailles and Dorothy (Lee) Michling of Monroeville. Also survived by countless nieces and nephews. Martha enjoyed visiting casinos and loved spending time with her family. Martha's family would like to extend their sincere thanks to Compassionate Care Hospice, Martha King, Raymond King, Manaya King, Raymond King II, Jean DeMatty, and Deana Hamer for the grateful care they gave Martha. Martha's visitation and Funeral Service will be private. Arrangements by PATRICK T. LANIGAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, INC., 700 Linden Ave. at Cable; East Pittsburgh, 412-824-8800. Memorial Contributions may be made to the , 600 River Ave. Suite 400, Pgh., PA 15212, (412) 471-0935.