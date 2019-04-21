Home

POWERED BY

Services
William G. Neal Funeral Homes,Ltd. - Washington
925 Allison Avenue
Washington, PA 15301
(724) 225-8122
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
William G. Neal Funeral Homes,Ltd. - Washington
925 Allison Avenue
Washington, PA 15301
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
William G. Neal Funeral Homes,Ltd. - Washington
925 Allison Avenue
Washington, PA 15301
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
William G. Neal Funeral Homes,Ltd. - Washington
925 Allison Avenue
Washington, PA 15301
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019
12:00 PM
William G. Neal Funeral Homes,Ltd. - Washington
925 Allison Avenue
Washington, PA 15301
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for MARTHA NEAL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARTHA ANN ASHCRAFT KAHLE "M.A." NEAL


1930 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
MARTHA ANN ASHCRAFT KAHLE "M.A." NEAL Obituary
NEAL MARTHA ANN "M.A." ASHCRAFT KAHLE

Age 89, of Washington, died on Wednesday, April 17, 2019, in her home. She was born on February 24, 1930, in Monongahela, a daughter of the late Harry John and Nellie Sickels Ashcraft. Martha was a 1947 graduate of Monongahela High School, and graduated from, The Art Institute of Pittsburgh, the Royal Horticultural School of London and Computer Tech. She worked at the Enchanted Village, and Mace Electronics. Martha was the President of the Pittsburgh Figure Skating Club, and was Chairperson of the 1983 National Figure Skating Championships in Pittsburgh. Martha worked at the William G. Neal Funeral Homes, doing computer programming and aftercare support. Martha wrote and published a genealogy book, The Ashcraft Family, Descendants of Daniel that continues to sell on Amazon. Mrs. Neal was a member of MENSA, and DAR, and enjoyed going on cruises, reading, crossword puzzles, bird watching, gardening, and going to dinner. Her greatest joy was spending time with family and friends, and especially her daughter Sheri, who will miss her more than words can say. Her name was rarely mentioned without the word "classy." She exuded class, compassion and generosity. This world is a lesser place without her in it. Martha received incredible care from her caregivers from the Caring Mission, Ruth, Sherri, Tina, Kelley and Leolia. Martha's daughter Sheri, thanks the Caring Mission, and Martha's caregivers from the bottom of her heart. In 1948, she married Donald Foster Kahle, who died on July 1, 1976. On October 18, 1986, she married William G. Neal, Jr., who died on April 5, 2014; surviving are two sons, Robert (Claire) Kahle, and Gary (Theresa) Kahle; a daughter, Sheri Kahle; two stepsons, William (Debra) Neal, III, and Michael Neal; a stepdaughter, Stacey (Gary) Snook; a brother, George (Cathy Glad) Ashcraft; a sister, Jane Necciai; seven grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; and her grand dog, Lucy. Deceased are two sisters, Harriet Pippert and Marion Legler; a stepdaughter, Karen Neal; and a grandson, Ronald Lyle, III. Friends will be received on Tuesday, April 23, 2019, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m., in the WILLIAM G. NEAL FUNERAL HOMES, LTD., 925 Allison Ave., Washington, PA 15301, where additional visitation will be held on Wednesday, April 24, 2019, from 11 a.m. until 12 p.m. the time of services, with Pastor Gary Gibson officiating. Burial will follow in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies. Memorial donations may be made to the Washington Area Humane Society, P.O. Box 66, Eighty-Four, PA 15330, or the , 1100 Liberty Ave., Suite E 201, Pittsburgh, PA 15222. Additional information and guestbook are available on line at 


www.NealFuneralHome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now