Age 89, of Washington, died on Wednesday, April 17, 2019, in her home. She was born on February 24, 1930, in Monongahela, a daughter of the late Harry John and Nellie Sickels Ashcraft. Martha was a 1947 graduate of Monongahela High School, and graduated from, The Art Institute of Pittsburgh, the Royal Horticultural School of London and Computer Tech. She worked at the Enchanted Village, and Mace Electronics. Martha was the President of the Pittsburgh Figure Skating Club, and was Chairperson of the 1983 National Figure Skating Championships in Pittsburgh. Martha worked at the William G. Neal Funeral Homes, doing computer programming and aftercare support. Martha wrote and published a genealogy book, The Ashcraft Family, Descendants of Daniel that continues to sell on Amazon. Mrs. Neal was a member of MENSA, and DAR, and enjoyed going on cruises, reading, crossword puzzles, bird watching, gardening, and going to dinner. Her greatest joy was spending time with family and friends, and especially her daughter Sheri, who will miss her more than words can say. Her name was rarely mentioned without the word "classy." She exuded class, compassion and generosity. This world is a lesser place without her in it. Martha received incredible care from her caregivers from the Caring Mission, Ruth, Sherri, Tina, Kelley and Leolia. Martha's daughter Sheri, thanks the Caring Mission, and Martha's caregivers from the bottom of her heart. In 1948, she married Donald Foster Kahle, who died on July 1, 1976. On October 18, 1986, she married William G. Neal, Jr., who died on April 5, 2014; surviving are two sons, Robert (Claire) Kahle, and Gary (Theresa) Kahle; a daughter, Sheri Kahle; two stepsons, William (Debra) Neal, III, and Michael Neal; a stepdaughter, Stacey (Gary) Snook; a brother, George (Cathy Glad) Ashcraft; a sister, Jane Necciai; seven grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; and her grand dog, Lucy. Deceased are two sisters, Harriet Pippert and Marion Legler; a stepdaughter, Karen Neal; and a grandson, Ronald Lyle, III. Friends will be received on Tuesday, April 23, 2019, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m., in the WILLIAM G. NEAL FUNERAL HOMES, LTD., 925 Allison Ave., Washington, PA 15301, where additional visitation will be held on Wednesday, April 24, 2019, from 11 a.m. until 12 p.m. the time of services, with Pastor Gary Gibson officiating. Burial will follow in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies. Memorial donations may be made to the Washington Area Humane Society, P.O. Box 66, Eighty-Four, PA 15330, or the , 1100 Liberty Ave., Suite E 201, Pittsburgh, PA 15222. Additional information and guestbook are available on line at

