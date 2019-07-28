|
|
RIDGWAY MARTHA ANN (DAVIES)
Age 90, resident of Sewickley Hills since 1966, passed away on Wednesday, July 24, 2019. Martha was born in Pittsburgh on April 26, 1929, one of five children to the late John Howard and Hazel (Tait) Davies. On June 9, 2011, she was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, W. Eugene "Gene" Ridgway. In addition to her parents and husband, she was also preceded in death by her siblings, Mary Kovach, Hazel Henderson, William Davies and Elizabeth Codori. Beloved mother of Dr. Marcella Ridgway of Savoy, IL. and Eric S. Ridgway and Gwynlynn Weil both of Sewickley; cherished grandmother of Vaughn Ridgway, Nathan Weil (Ayonna) and Anna Ridgway; great-grandmother of Alayna Weil. Martha was a 1947 graduate of North Fayette High School and obtained her Bachelor's in both Physical Education and English from Slippery Rock University in 1951. She taught English and Physical Education for over 30 years with the last 15 years at Quaker Valley School District before her retirement. She enjoyed many sports especially golf and tennis. She was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star, Sewickley Chapter 439, where she served as a Past Worthy Matron. Visitation Monday (July 29) 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at COPELAND'S Sewickley, 702 Beaver St. where service will be held on Tuesday (July 30) at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at Allegheny County Memorial Park.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 28, 2019